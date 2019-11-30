|
|
JOSEPHINE LENOIR "JOSIE" SIMMONS Josie Simmons age 78 of Castle Hayne, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in Brunswick County on February 1, 1941, to the late Lloyd Edward Evans and Janie Gertrude Hewett Evans. Josie was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Wilmington. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a full time stay home wife and mother and enjoyed family and church gatherings. She was a Girl Scout leader and was always giving wherever there was a need. She enjoyed her many crafting classes and projects of all kinds, including making baskets, wreaths, and quilts. Josie is survived by her husband of 60 years Robert L. "Bob" Simmons, her three children, Delores Simmons Waller (Tony), Robert Wayne Simmons (Charlie), and Michael Scott Simmons (Kelly); six grandchildren, Courtney Waller, Ethan Waller, Troy Simmons, Eric Simmons, Cody Simmons, and Savanna Simmons; great-grandchildren Emersyn, Bryson, and Keeghan; two brothers, Bobby Evans (Elizabeth) and James Evans (Janet). She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Gertrude Evans. Visitation for family and friends will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday December 2, 2019, at Freedom Baptist Church 802 N. College Rd., Wilmington, officiated by Rev. Dodd Mays. Her burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery on Holden Beach Road, Supply, NC. Her pallbearers will be her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Freedom Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 30, 2019