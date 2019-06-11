|
Josephine Smith Stephens, 99, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away June 8, 2019. Mrs. Stephens was born October 22, 1919 to the late Elijah H. and Minnie Smith in Southport, North Carolina. Josephine attended Meredith College and graduated from Campbell College in 1938 and married the late George M. Stephens, Jr. in February 1945. During her life, she was employed with the Brunswick County Board of Education, Cannon Heating and Air Conditioning and as secretary at Pine Valley Baptist Church. She and George were longtime members of Pine Valley Baptist Church and together traveled both in the United States and abroad including Brazil, Germany, Poland the Czech Republic, Armenia and Ukraine on many, many mission trips. Survivors include her three children, Dorothy Daye Knight of Leawood, Kansas, George M. Stephens III of Clarksville, Georgia and J. Michael Stephens of Sarasota, Florida; daughter-in-law, Alice W. Stephens of Clarksville, Georgia; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stephens was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Stephens, Jr., three sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington, N.C. You are invited to attend Visitation prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at Andrews Valley Chapel. Interment will follow at the Northwood Cemetery in Southport, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3940 Shipyard Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28403 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 11, 2019