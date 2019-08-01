|
|
JOSHUA DAVID RYDER On July 26, 2019 Joshua David Ryder joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. He was 38 years old. He is preceded in death by his father, Jarrett Delford Ryder, Jr., Grandparents Tommi Ryder, J.D. Ryder, and Jack Griffith. He is survived by his mother Michele Ryder Bernardini (Frank), brother Noah Ryder (Christian), and sister Alisha Mann (Brent). In addition, he is survived by his daughter Norah Deirdorff, Grandmother Myrna Griffith, Aunts and Uncles, Tammi D'Agostino, Keri Hartman (Judd), Beri Griffith, Patti Kent (Jerri) and Kim Combs (Kenny), and Cousins, Jean Ann Skou, Aaron, Abbie, and Ethan Kent, Sarah Moawad, Jenna Ross, Christopher and J. Michael D'Agostino, Davis, Leyton and William Hartman. Josh was an athlete who loved tennis, basketball and surfing. He found peace spending time in the ocean and quiet time with the Lord. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm at 828 Church, 6934 Market Street, Wilmington, North Carolina for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you direct donations to Eagle's Nest Regeneration, 148 Rehoboth Lane, Floyd VA, 24091.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019