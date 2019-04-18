|
JOSHUA MATTHEW PATRICK Joshua Matthew Patrick of Frederica, DE passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Christiana Hospital. He was 28. Joshua was born March 10, 1991 in Weston- Super-Mare, England to Alfonzer Patrick, Jr. and Mandy "Massett" Patrick. He graduated from Lake Forest High School in 2009. Joshua enjoyed soccer, paintball, dirt bikes and fast cars. He was also a member of Lake Forest middle school band. Joshua is survived by his parents Alfonzer and Mandy Patrick of Frederica; siblings, Sara Sanders and her husband Matthew, Rachel Bowyer and her husband Peter, Ruth Ingram, Alisha Patrick-Cooks, Jessica Patrick and Mark Ingram; maternal grandmother, Christine Muriel Capell; paternal grandmother, Marian Levine and paternal great grandmother, Curlia Troy. And man's best friend- Molly. Funeral services will be held 4pm, Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, De. Friends may call one hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123. Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2019