JOSHUA PAUL CHADWICK Joshua Paul Chadwick was taken from us so sudden on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was a dear son, brother, friend, and father of 3 daughters. He was a wonderful companion, best friend, and boyfriend. Joshua was born in Texas on December 6, 1975 to Thomas and Deborah Chadwick, but was raised in Leland, NC. He graduated from North Brunswick High School in 1994 where he became an avid football player and wrestler. He later became the wrestling coach at North Brunswick High School where he was greatly respected. He also had love for the geekier things in life such as Star Wars, Star Trek, video games and Gundam figurines. He was a lover of nature and adventures as well as stars and galaxies. Many adored his witty charm and special sense of humor. Josh was a great friend and a person you could always count on to cheer you up. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and loved ones. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cape Fear Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Paul. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
