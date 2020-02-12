|
|
JOY CHRISTINE WRIGHT SUTTON Joy Christine Wright Sutton passed away at Liberty Commons on February 10, 2020. Joy was born in Wilmington, NC at James Walker Memorial Hospital, 03/01/1931 and was a life time resident of Wrightsville Sound. She was a graduate of New Hanover High School, class of 1950, and a stay at home mom and bookkeeper for her husband Carl A. Sutton Sr. at Azalea Plaza Shell and Azalea Service Center. Joy was predeceased by her husband Carl A. Sutton, Sr., brother -in -law Robert Allen Sutton, mother Minnie Bell Miller, father Elbert Haywood Wright, brother Edsel Randolph Wright Sr and wife Maxine Hoback, sister in law Sylvia B. Sutton, and several nieces and nephewsce Center. She is a survived by her daughter, Peggy Ann Sutton Wilkes, her son Carl Alexander Sutton Jr., brother Leon Wright (Peggy), sister Carol Wright Maultsby (Mickey), sister Rachel Wright Cobb, brother in law Roy Glenn Sutton of Wilmington, NC, brother-in-law Gerald W. Sutton (Jake) wife Jerrie Lynn of Whiteville, NC.,and sister- in- law Shelby Sutton Cook. The visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12 at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St. from 6-8 pm. Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday at Andrews Market St. Chapel. Entombment at 2:00 pm at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020