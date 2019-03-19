|
JOY RUTH SOLA Joy Ruth Sola, 84, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 18737 U.S. Highway 17 North, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Joy was born on July 6, 1934 in Mineola, New York, to the late Joseph Krumholz and Elizabeth Wienko Krumholz. Joy and her husband Robert, raised five children on Long Island. While raising her family, Joy served as the President of the FreshAir Fund and a volunteer driver for cancer patients. In 1988, Joy and her husband Bob moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where she proudly served on the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Sola, son John Sola and daughter-in-law Deborah Sola. Left to cherish Joy's memory are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Son Bob Sola and wife Ramona Sola, of Madison, N.C., granddaughter Jessica, and great granddaughter Hannah and husband Brian. Granddaughter Kristine and husband David, great grandchildren Zoey, Kolton and Kolbie. Granddaughter Jennifer and great grandchildren, Bianka and Noah. Daughter Susan Sola of Wilmington, N.C., grandson T.J. and wife Whitney, great grandchildren Jace and Talen. Granddaughter Kristin and husband Joe, great grandchildren Joey and Julian; Son Joseph Sola and wife Catherine Sola of Madison, N.C., grandchildren Alyssa, Courtney and Joey. Son James Sola and wife Debra Sola of Madison, N.C., and grandchildren Justin and Deanna. Joy is also survived by her sister Diane Korf and husband Bob Korf of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the employees of the Cornelia Davis Community and Hospice for their love and compassion during this time. The family will receive family and friends Saturday March 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Andrews Mortuary 17730 Highway 17 North, Hampstead, North Carolina. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019