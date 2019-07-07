|
JOYCE CHRISTMAS BAKER Mom, Joyce Virginia Christmas Baker, passed at 3 AM on July 2, 2019. She was born 9/18/32. She was married to Dad, Robert E. Baker, for well over 60 years before he predeceased her in 2011. They had two children they loved deeply: my brother, Robert Bradford Baker, (dod 9/2/2015) and me, Jeffrey R. Baker (Iris). Mom attended NHHS and was a proud Wildcat. She never went to college but was fiercely intelligent. She read 30 books per month, on average, and adored the Wilmington Public Library. She loved Jeopardy and couldn't stand' Alex Trebeck. We knew she was failing when she would no longer get out of bed to play the game and fuss at Alex. Over the years, she worked with many people, including Judge John Walker (when he was part time DA) and Bill Zimmer (before there was a Reeds Jewelers). Her accounting abilities led to great jobs with Cherry, Bekhaert and Holland (when they only had one location) among others, but her favorite job was with Lake Forest, Inc. where she worked for several years and made many lifetime friends. Only a private ceremony will be held, but her immediate family and friends are left to tell "Joyce stories". Joyce is also survived by her brother Ralph Christmas (Betty) and nephews: Phil, Tim and Mitch; sisters: Donna Sue Logan Serepedes (Ralph) and nephew: Mark Logan, Sally (Pannie) Christmas and nieces: Stephanie O'Quinn Hughes (Brad) and Hillary O'Quinn Fisher. Special neighbors and friends kept her going for years: Aden Windham and Dean Weber, Pastor Arnold and Mrs. Helen Griffin, Dana and Bill Adams. And, from the New Hanover Public Library, which she loved with all her heart, "Kipp" Register and Laura Barfield. To name some is to omit many, for which we apologize. She truly loved the human race. Thank you to her Doctors and the nurses at NHRMC during her struggle and especially RN Steve Carriger, who patiently and lovingly explained her condition to us when it was time to deal with what medical science can do vs. what Mom faced in the future and what she really wanted. Mom sorely missed being able to go to the beach in her later years, so in lieu of flowers, why don't you go to the beach and watch the porpoises, gulls and pelicans. Then say a prayer for you and your loved ones... Mom will be there with you. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 7, 2019