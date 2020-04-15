|
JOYCE DOLAN CHRISTINE Joyce Dolan Christine of Wilmington, NC passed away on April 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Carl Warren Christine. Born in Kansas City, KS she was the daughter of the late James and Genevieve (Gay) Dolan and sister of the late Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli. After graduating from St. Agnes High School (Stags) in Shawnee Mission, KS she attended Benedictine College in Atchison, KS and Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO. Joyce graduated with honors from Cape Fear Technical College in Wilmington, NC. She was a certified bank teller and administrative manager during much of her working career. Joyce was an avid tennis player and member of the United States Tennis Association where she played team tennis and held state and southern rankings in both women's singles and mixed doubles. She was also a member and officer of the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association. Joyce volunteered for the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross and the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She performed as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician for New Hanover County. Joyce served as a Sunday school teacher at St. Mary's Catholic Church and a reading tutor for children. Most of all Joyce was a loving and proud daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandparent. She is survived by her son, Steve Christine of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughters, Karen Hobbs (Alden) of New Bern and Debbie Zengel of Burlington, CT; grandchildren, Allison Hess, Carly Zengel, Keith Zengel, Alden Hobbs III, Rachel Hobbs and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held later in Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 15, 2020