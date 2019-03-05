|
|
JOYCE GORE MOHR Joyce Gore Mohr, 73, of Wilmington passed away on March 2, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street. Funeral services will be at 2pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Road. The Rev. Mike Lewis will officiate. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Joyce was born in Wilmington, NC to Willie (Bug) & Esther Gore on June 24, 1945. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1963. She married Wayne Mohr on February 18, 1967 in Kingsland, GA. Joyce worked in the medical field in various positions at James Walker, New Hanover, Babies and Cape Fear Hospitals. She also enjoyed a successful career as a Tupperware Manager and selling on Ebay. Joyce fostered numerous cats & kittens for Cat Tails. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie (Bug) and Esther Gore and her brother Jerry Gore. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Mohr; children Wendy Knowles (Andy), Jason Mohr and Ryan Mohr (Sarah); 5 grandchildren - PFC Justin Knowles, Joshua Knowles, Emma Mohr, Finn Mohr & Oliver Mohr; her sisters Gloria Westbury (Wesley) and Kathy Brennan & sister-in-law Kozette Gore; nephews & nieces Lisa King (Michael), Keith Westbury, Brian Westbury (Adelaide), Tammi Westbury & Mandi Waits (Kevin). Pallbearers will be Jeff Barnhill, David Hand, Curtis Keith, Michael King, Andy Nowell and Brian Westbury. Honorary pallbearer will be Keith Westbury. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cat Tails of Ocean Ilse Beach, NC or Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmotuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019