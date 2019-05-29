|
JOYCE JONES BRODIE Joyce Jones Brodie, 76, of Wilmington, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Davis Health Care. She was born January 23, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, to the late Marion Jones and Rhoda Hobbs Jones. Joyce retired from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department Records Division. She taught special needs class at Cape Fear Community College. Joyce was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and taught Tae Kwon Do at the Senior Center. She loved dogs, beach music, dancing and had a terrific green thumb. She was very loving, fun and outgoing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Art" U. Brodie. Survivors include her daughter, Karlyn Smith McCarty and husband James of Columbia, SC; son, Peter Erik Smith and wife Kellie of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Madison McCarty, Lane Ann Smith, Kameryn Butler and husband Grant, Trey Smith and Graylon Smith; brother, Ted Jones and wife Linda of Wilmington, NC; sister, Ruth McDaniel and husband Toby of Pine Knoll Shores, NC and niece, Stephanie Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Merrill Holden officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , New Hanover County Humane Society, 2405 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or the charity of your choosing. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Sinclair-Hogue at the Davis Community for their loving care over the last five years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2019