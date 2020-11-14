JOYCE KNOWLES BALTHAZER Joyce Knowles Balthazer, 81, of Wilmington, NC, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 19, 1939, in Duplin County, NC, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Ruby Brinkley Knowles. Joyce was survived by her husband of fifty years, Joseph E. Balthazer; four children Brenda Moore (Robert) of Wilmington, NC, David Kauffman (Nancy) of Wilmington, NC, Scott Kauffman of Reston, VA, and Karen Balthazer Needham (Ron Estes) of Rock Hill, SC; nine grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Brett Moore (Rachel), Ryan Kauffman (Emily), Lauren Evans (Tanner), Evan Kauffman, Taylor Aderman (Noah), Hannah Kauffman, Mitchell Needham and Brinkley Needham; four great-grandchildren, Henry Moore, Greyson, Lucy and Emmy Evans; three brothers, Ervin Knowles (Dinah), Robert Knowles (Carla) and Larry Knowles; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also remembered is her sister, Doshia Manning, who preceded her in death. Joyce was employed with Delaney Radiology for several years and prior to that she worked for many years for the York County Board of Realtors in Rock Hill, SC. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting and gardening but most of all her family was her life. The family would like to thank the staff at the Trinity Grove Senior Care Center for their loving care these last two and a half years. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com