Joyce Knowles Balthazer
1939 - 2020
JOYCE KNOWLES BALTHAZER Joyce Knowles Balthazer, 81, of Wilmington, NC, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 19, 1939, in Duplin County, NC, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Ruby Brinkley Knowles. Joyce was survived by her husband of fifty years, Joseph E. Balthazer; four children Brenda Moore (Robert) of Wilmington, NC, David Kauffman (Nancy) of Wilmington, NC, Scott Kauffman of Reston, VA, and Karen Balthazer Needham (Ron Estes) of Rock Hill, SC; nine grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Brett Moore (Rachel), Ryan Kauffman (Emily), Lauren Evans (Tanner), Evan Kauffman, Taylor Aderman (Noah), Hannah Kauffman, Mitchell Needham and Brinkley Needham; four great-grandchildren, Henry Moore, Greyson, Lucy and Emmy Evans; three brothers, Ervin Knowles (Dinah), Robert Knowles (Carla) and Larry Knowles; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also remembered is her sister, Doshia Manning, who preceded her in death. Joyce was employed with Delaney Radiology for several years and prior to that she worked for many years for the York County Board of Realtors in Rock Hill, SC. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting and gardening but most of all her family was her life. The family would like to thank the staff at the Trinity Grove Senior Care Center for their loving care these last two and a half years. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 13, 2020
Heartfelt prayers to the family. So many great memories of Joyce at David and Nancy’s New Years Parties. Heaven is getting a good one!
Chris and Mike Knoll
Friend
November 13, 2020
We will miss you Joyce but you will always remain in our hearts!
Grace Durham
Friend
November 12, 2020
David, Nancy and family, we are so sorry to hear about Joyce. We have so many good memories of times with her at your home. She always bragged about you and loved to tell stories about her family. She will be missed and we send our love to you all.
Kevin and Cindy Wiseman
