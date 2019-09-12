Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Joyce L. Sasser

Joyce L. Sasser Obituary
JOYCE L. SASSER Joyce L. Sasser, 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center Joyce was born in Johnston County, NC on June 19, 1939 daughter of the late, Frank and Dora Lambert. She was also preceded in death by her husband R.D. Sasser; brother, Eugene Lambert (Panice) and sisters Edna Lambert, Nellie Boyette (Gus) and Dorothy Furr (Felix). She was retired from Hallmark Cards. She is survived by her son, Steven D. Sasser and wife, Brenda of Wilmington; very special friend, Charlie Foster of Belhaven, NC; brothers, Frank Lambert (Cricket) and Alfred Lambert of Smithfield, NC; sister, Christine Herring ( Steve ) of Goldsboro, NC and also many nieces and nephews. A funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Service with Reverend J.D. Herchenhahn officiating. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231-459 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 12, 2019
