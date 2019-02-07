Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
901 S 5th Ave
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-6181
Wake
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
901 S 5th Ave
Wilmington, NC 28401
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephens AME Church
501 Red Cross St
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Nelson Hayes


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Nelson Hayes Obituary
JOYCE NELSON HAYES The beautiful Joyce Nelson Hayes, 63, of Wilmington, was graciously given to us by God on December 7, 1955 and went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Joyce was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Nelson and loving sister of 5 siblings, Jerry Bailey (Loretta), Patricia Beatty and the late William Nelson, David Nelson and Richard Nelson. Wife to Willie James Hayes Jr.; loving mother to their three children Camille Figgs (Ervin), Willie James Hayes III (Amy) and Natasha McQuillan (Jermel); grandmother of nine granddaughters and one grandson. Friend, niece and cousin to many. Joyce's wake will be at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Friday, February 8, 2019, 6-8pm. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Stephens AME Church, 501 Red Cross St, Wilmington, NC 28401 at 1:00pm.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.