JOYCE NELSON HAYES The beautiful Joyce Nelson Hayes, 63, of Wilmington, was graciously given to us by God on December 7, 1955 and went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Joyce was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Nelson and loving sister of 5 siblings, Jerry Bailey (Loretta), Patricia Beatty and the late William Nelson, David Nelson and Richard Nelson. Wife to Willie James Hayes Jr.; loving mother to their three children Camille Figgs (Ervin), Willie James Hayes III (Amy) and Natasha McQuillan (Jermel); grandmother of nine granddaughters and one grandson. Friend, niece and cousin to many. Joyce's wake will be at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Friday, February 8, 2019, 6-8pm. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Stephens AME Church, 501 Red Cross St, Wilmington, NC 28401 at 1:00pm.
