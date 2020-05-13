|
JOYCE SMITH Joyce Hunt Smith, age 88 of Wilmington died Sunday, 10 2020. She was born August 26, 1931 to Zeb L. Hunt and Lorena Malpass Hunt in Pender County. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Allen Hunt Sr. and Harry Hunt and sister Sarah Moore. Ms. Smith retired after working 32 years at South Central Bell. She loved going to church and working in her garden. She is survived by her daughter Susan Carley of Brandon, MS; two granddaughters: MacKenzie and Morgan Carley of Brandon, MS; sisters: Janie Matthews and Bettie Hunt, both of Wilmington; a special niece Lori Matthews and several other nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Dr. Mark Gaskins officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 13, 2020