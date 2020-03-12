|
JUAN MANUEL RUEDA May 3, 1947 - March 6, 2020 Juan Manuel Rueda passed away March 6, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. He was born in Bogota, Colombia on May 3, 1947 to Roberto and Ines Rueda. He was married to Joan Shaw Moffett Rueda on March 19, 1992. Survivors include: Leyla Lombana, Alberto Sanchez, Sergio Danilo and Laura Sanchez; Siblings: Amparo Rodrigo and Chica Rueda. He loved music, playing the guitar and piano at St. Mark's Catholic Church and working at McDonald's on Eastwood Road. He loved the Lord and shared that love as he worked at Surgical Associates of Wilmington and Wilmington Hilton Hotel as a Greeter. Juan will be remembered as a man who loved everyone that passed through his life journey. He was loved by all, especially his McDonald's family and his friends and patients at Wilmington Surgical Associates, Inland Greens, and his many pickle ball partners. His motorcycle with side car and dog "Lucky" as co-pilot will be missed throughout the Wilmington area. A memorial mass will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 9:30 AM, at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will be held in Bogotá, Colombia at a later date with family and friends. "Aloha My Friends".
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2020