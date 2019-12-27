|
JUANITA D. EICHORN Juanita Dale Eichorn, age 86 passed peacefully Wednesday December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 30, 1933 in Pender County, daughter of the late Willie and Macie Murray Dale. She is survived by her children, Glenn Kennedy of Wilmington, Gary Kennedy of Wilmington, Kim Kennedy Reedy and husband Ronnie of Wilmington, Bonita Eichorn Crawford and husband Les of Castle Hayne, Angela Eichorn Ives and husband Tommy of Wilmington, Robin Eichorn Tabor and wife Sherry of Clayton, and Kristi Eichorn Miller of Sanford; eleven grandchildren, Kayla Ives Russell and husband Jake, Kendall Ives, Trent Crawford and wife Haley, Seth Whitaker, Taylor Crawford, Tristan Miller, Peyton Miller, Gator Tabor, Macie Kennedy Sueuga, Amber Reedy Hall, and Meagan Reedy; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin Eichorn Jr., grandson Jamey Kennedy, two sisters and four brothers She was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday December 30, 2019 at Riverview Memorial Park. A special thank you to Wendy & Lisa Perez for assisting the family to be able to care for her in the home her last days. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 27, 2019