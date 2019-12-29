|
JUANITA SANDERS BRYANT After many years of bad health, Juanita Sanders Bryant died peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center on Friday, December 27, 2019. Juanita was born on May 16, 1929, to Robert and Della Sanders. She attended Topsail High School and was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In 1948, she married Ernest Devon Bryant, and their union, which was to last over seventy-one years, resulted in the birth of son Ernest Devon Bryant, Jr. as well as son Michael and daughter Deborah, who died as infants. Juanita was also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Myrtle Sanders and Amelia Sanders Sidbury, and her brothers, Robert Sanders, Jr., Norman Sanders, and John Alfred Sanders. She is survived by her husband Ernest Bryant, son Ernest Bryant, Jr. (Rose), and grandsons, Charles Bryant (Carolyn), and Samuel Bryant, whom she truly adored without reservation. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who were very special to her. The family wishes to thank Dr. Dean Karras, Dr. Robert Moore, Dr. John Anagnost and Dr. Martin Conley as well as the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Elaine Brown, and Donna Shingleton, who comforted Juanita and her loved ones at a most difficult time. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hampstead. Burial will follow in the LDS Cemetery on Hwy 210 in Hampstead. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019