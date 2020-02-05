Home

Juanita Smithson Padgett Obituary
JUANITA SMITHSON PADGETT Holly Ridge - Juanita Smithson Padgett, 90, passed away on February 3, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Padgett is survived by her son, Herman Menton Padgett and Patricia of Wilmington, NC; two daughters, Cynthia P. Powell and Joseph of Fayetteville, NC and Debra P. Sewell and Jeffrey of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge, NC. In lieu of of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, PO Box 36, 406 Ocean Hwy, Holly Ridge, NC 28445, Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Me Fine Foundation, 318 Blackwell Street, Suite 130, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -