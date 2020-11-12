JUDE JUSTIN UHL Jude Justin Uhl, 86, passed away at his home on Marco Island, FL on November 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was a dedicated husband, father and citizen. Always ready, willing and able to be of service to others. Jude was born in Bradford, IN, the son of Justin and Catherine Uhl. He enlisted in the Marine Corps directly out of high school in 1953. When his father died suddenly, his mother obtained a Hardship Discharge in May 1953 and his dream of a career in the Marine Corps ended. Jude then enlisted in the Army where he served in Okinawa, Japan until October 1956 when he was severely injured in an accident and evacuated to the States. He met the love of his life, Mary Jean Clements, through a blind date in March 1954. They married December 1957. Still on crutches, he sold MoorMan's Feed door-to-door while pursuing a degree in Engineering at Indiana University Southeast. After 2 1/2 years of college, he read about a sod cutter for sale in Kentucky. Two local Indiana nurseries confirmed their interest in marketing sod and since there were no sodding companies in the area, he founded Uhl Seeding & Sodding Service in 1959. He continued until 1986 when his oldest son, Jeff, assumed the business. Throughout his life, Jude was committed to community and family. He was a founding member and fireman at the McCullough Volunteer Fire Department and President of St. Anthony's school board for several years. He was asked to serve on an Ad Hoc Committee at Our Lady of Providence High School and in this role was instrumental in preventing the closure of the only Roman Catholic high school in south central Indiana. In retirement Jude enjoyed working with metals and wood, fashioning it into jewelry and furniture. Along with playing euchre, his greatest joy was helping neighbors and friends with all kinds of mechanical and household repairs. As a skilled craftsman and problem solver, he could fix anything. Jude is survived by his wife Mary Jean, sons Greg (Alicia) of Wilmington, NC, and Jerry of Sellersburg, IN, daughter Monica (Walter) of Jeffersonville, IN, his grandchildren Griffin, Natalie, Aidan, Kyler and Cooper; brothers Stephen and Ray; sisters Frances Sasse and Joan Schickel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey (Linda) and daughter Angela, his brother Carl, his sisters Juanita and Roma. Donations in Jude's honor can be made to the Angela Uhl Wagner Learning Circle of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, NC, glowacademy.net
. A Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana in 2021, COVID-19 dependent. Details will be posted in local newspapers