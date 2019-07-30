|
|
JUDI HARRELSON MITCHELL Judi Harrelson Mitchell of Wilmington was received by her loving, heavenly Father on July 27, 2019. Judi was born September 22, 1944 in Elizabethtown to the late Lewis and Hazel Harrelson. She grew up in Tabor City where she graduated from Tabor City High School. After attending Campbell College, Judi provided years of service to the Wachovia Bank Trust Department. She was the marketing director for Plantation Village in Wilmington for 20 years before retiring in 2008. Judi was a devoted wife, mother of boys, sister, and friend to many. She considered Anchor Baptist Church her extended family and fervently served the Lord through their mission. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Brian Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry Mitchell; son David Mitchell and wife Amy of Holly Ridge, NC; grandson Tyler Widener of Abilene, TX; granddaughter Amanda Mitchell of Good Hope, GA; sister Kathy Watson and nephew Jeremy Watson of Raleigh, NC; brother Bob Harrelson and wife Sylvia of Youngsville, NC; and beloved cousins. Anchor Baptist Church will host a celebration of Judi's life on August 4, 2019. Visitation begins at 1:00pm followed by a service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Anchor Baptist Church: 300 Futch Creek Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019