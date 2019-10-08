|
JUDITH CAROL WELLS HOLLEY Mrs. Judith Carol Wells Holley of Teachey, North Carolina passed from this life to her eternal life on Saturday night, October 5, 2019 while at home. Born on February 16, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Jacob Julius and Annie Doris Wells. She is also predeceased by her husband—Jack Ray Holley; sister—Ann Byrd Sowers; and grandson—Battle David Imwalle. Left to cherish her memory are her children—Julianne Holley Williams and husband Al of Kenansville(NC), Jemma Holley Imwalle and husband Scott of Wallace (NC), and Jack Battle Wells Holley and wife Brook of Wallace (NC); sister—Frances Wells Boyst of Raleigh (NC); grandchildren—Candace Smith, Trey Williams, Walker Imwalle, Anna Jack Imwalle, Anastan Holley, Tabor Holley, Bennett Holley, and Jack Holley; and great grandchildren—Ellison Smith, Axel Smith, and Oaklyn Smith. Judy was a devoted elementary school educator in the North Carolina public school system for thirty-five years. A true "southern belle", she was a lady full of life, love, fun, and laughter and was the wife of North Carolina high school football coaching legend Jack Ray Holley. There was a real pride in her flowers and in maintaining her yard. She loved her dear church—the Wallace Presbyterian where she served as an Elder and was very active in the Presbyterian Women. The care and nurturing spirit she shared with her family was one of the most important things in life for her as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and this spirit spread to friends as well. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Wallace Presbyterian Church of Wallace, NC followed by a reception in the Currie Building of the church. Family requests that, rather than a floral arrangement, please consider a gift in Judy's memory to the Rockfish Presbyterian Church cemetery or the Jack Holley Foundation, c/o First Bank, 108 Tobacco Drive, Wallace, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019