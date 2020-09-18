1/1
Judith Dianne Lewis
JUDITH DIANNE LEWIS 1949 - 2020 Judith Dianne Lewis, 71, went to her heavenly home on September 1, 2020. Judy's dedicated career was with the Indian River and St. Lucie County Florida Sherriff's Offices. At St. Lucie County she attained the rank of Sergeant. Judy always enjoyed young people and was an Adult Advisor for the St. Lucie County Sherriff's Explorer Post, a Scouting organization. A desire to help others also led her to serve with the Indian River County Rescue Squad. Judy retired to Wilmington, NC where she became a faithful member of Silver Lake Baptist Church. There she was an active member of the Ladies' Sunday School Class, the Thursday Morning Bible Study Group, WMU, and the Fellowship Committee. Judy actively participated by giving generously to missions, honoring Civil Servants and First Responders on Civil Service Day, contributing to the Lottie Moon Auction, and participating in Operation Christmas Child and numerous other activities. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Louise; her parents, Mary Louise Burriss Lewis and William Ernest Lewis; a step-sister, Anita Moreland; and her two Cocker Spaniels, Angel and Destiny. She is survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family members and church friends describe her as an amazing lady with a kind, giving heart. Judy will be missed. Graveside services will be held at the Willetts Cemetery adjacent to Mill Creek Baptist Church, 1099 George II HWY 87, Winnabow NC 28479 at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pastor Stephen L. Gasque of Silver Lake Baptist Church will officiate. Services will be live-streamed on the Silver Lake Baptist Church Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/SLBCWilmington/ ). Donations may be made to Silver Lake Baptist Church, 4715 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
