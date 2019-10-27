|
JUDY ANDERSON Judith E. Anderson, 76, of Hampstead passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Judy was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 1, 1942, the daughter of the late Morris Allen and Marjorie Nell Baldwin Elmore. She retired from Farm Bureau as a Customer Service Representative. Judy is survived by her husband and love of her life, Mack David Anderson, of 47 wonderful years. She leaves two children, Cynthia Warlick of Hampstead, and David E. Anderson and wife Beverly of Wilmington; grandchildren Jessica Alexander and husband Mac of Hampstead, Kate Anderson and Lily Anderson of Wilmington; great-grandchildren Madison Alexander and McLean Alexander of Hampstead; sister Sandra Elmore Mayhew, of Naples, FL and sister-in-law Cheryl Anderson Warren of Hampstead, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews. Judy, aka Mamaw, was the life of the party and brightened every room she entered, especially with her infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and was very proud of her family. Judy was always eager to share stories about her family with anyone she came in contact with. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. The family is planning a private gathering. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Hampstead Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019