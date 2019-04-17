|
JUDY ANN CARNE Judy Ann Carne went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019, following a massive stroke. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on August 7, 1938. She grew up in Charleston, WV and moved to California in 1956 where she met her future husband Bill. They were married June 11, 1961. Following her schooling at Biola University and Bill's at Moody Bible Institute, they were appointed as missionaries in 1961 by Cross World Mission to Dutch New Guinea (Papua Indonesia) to work with tribal people in the Central Highlands. In 1975 she was diagnosed with cancer and they, along with their two children, Rachel and Jonathan, returned to the states. Following her surgery, she returned to school and became an Registered Nurse with a specialty in labor & delivery. Bill returned to school and after graduating from Seminary, served as Pastor at two churches in California for 26 years. They moved to Leland, NC in 2006 and are active at First Baptist Church of Leland teaching Sunday School classes and supervising the Food Bank Ministry. She has taught children for over 50 years. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; a daughter Rachel of Elmwood, NE with her husband Jeff and their three children Ian, Rose and Colton, and a great grandson Tyger; son Jonathan of Wilmington with wife Michelle and their three children Jacob, Ethan, and Christian; a brother Dr. John Emery of California and many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. Her love for Jesus and others was her calling card. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Leland, 517 Village Rd in Leland followed by interment in the Church Cemetery. Her family will greet friends from 10 to 11 before the service. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 17, 2019