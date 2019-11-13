|
JUDY ELLER WALSER Judy Eller Walser, 79, of Wilmington passed away November 10, 2019, after a sudden illness. Judy was born June 9, 1940 and is survived by her husband, William Edward Walser, Sr.; her brother, Richard Hoyle Eller and wife Patricia of Wilmington; and by her children, William Edward Walser, Jr. and wife Katherine of Wilmington; Cynthia Walser of Whiteville; and Tamela Walser Christian of Carolina Beach. Judy is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren (including two on the way). She was preceded into death in 2013 by her youngest child, Richard Christopher Walser. Judy's love for others, strong will, and single-minded determination brought her far in life from humble beginnings in Granite Quarry, North Carolina. Judy took great contentment in caring for her husband, mother, and many descendants through the years. She picked up many interests in life and excelled at them all. Professionally, she served those in need over her fifteen year employment at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and culminated her career by earning a degree as a registered nurse. Judy suffered a stroke in 2018, but with that same will overcame many of its debilitating effects. Judy and William entered into the Catholic faith in recent years, and were members of St. Mary's Parish. Judy continued to learn as much as she could about her new-found faith even after her stroke. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service to be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Judy's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember her make a memorial donation to the NHRMC Stroke Fund (www.nhrmc.org/nhrmc-foundation/make-a-gift/make-a-donation). This fund supports the Rehabilitation Hospital, which was instrumental in putting Judy on the road to an amazing recovery from her stroke. You may share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019