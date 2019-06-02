|
JUDY ILENE BRANCH Judy Ilene Branch passed from this earth quite peacefully Thursday evening, May 23, 2019. She had endured unexplained pain during her last months which when explained, was too late for earthly measures, but not for God. He chose to take her to her heavenly home. She was surrounded by her family in her final days. Born May 14, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to her southern parents, she lived in Kingsport for the past year where she attended Sunnyside Baptist Church and sang in the choir during summer 2018 which gave her much joy. She resided in Wilmington, NC area for 30+ years. Judy had also lived in Georgia, Hawaii, and California. Judy was loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Gambrel of Kentucky, mother, Dorothy Mae Houston Bradshaw of North Carolina, and son, Victor Van Graham of Georgia. Judy will be greatly missed by those who remain behind which include her daughter, Robyn Dill (Jeff); son, Chris Graham (Linda); two birth children, Wendy Raycroft (Nathan) and Paul Mintz (Sarah); five sisters Connie Allegood (Carlton), Sudie Mintz (George), Betty Reeves (Roland), Peggy McKay (Charles), and Reba Moots; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and two of her special friends, Mike Miller and Joan Webster. Judy loved all of you tremendously. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church for Missions, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or First Baptist Church for Tuesday Night Feeding Ministry, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019