JUDY PERRY Judy Perry of Wilmington passed away early in the morning of Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home with close family at her side. Many family members came to visit her in her last moments to share their love with her. Judy was born June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late James E. Perry and Marguerite St. Denis Perry in Detroit, Michigan. She was predeceased in death by her first husband Paul Toner Johnson. Surviving are three children born of her marriage to Paul: Susan Johnson of Sterling, Virginia; Scott Johnson and his wife Crystal of Syracuse, Utah plus their two sons Kyle Johnson and Austin Johnson and wife Laryssa; and David Johnson and his wife Nuhn of Wilmington plus their two children Katelyn Johnson and Conner Johnson. There is also one great-grandson Oliver Johnson, son of grandson Kyle. In addition, Judy is also survived by her husband of 31 years Robert Perry and her four step-children: David Perry of Vermont, Matthew Perry and his wife Elizabeth of Winder, Georgia and their sons Samuel Perry and wife Angie, Benjamin Perry and William Perry; AnneMarie Perry and husband Gil Austin of Atlanta; Kenneth Perry and his wife Nancy of Suwanee, Georgia. She is also survived by her sister Lois Hanlon of Pasadena, California and Fredericksburg, Virginia, her five children, their spouses and children and grandchildren. She was the joy of the combined Johnson-Hanlon-Perry families. Judy grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan and received 12 years of Catholic school education there. She moved to Washington, DC with her sister Lois in 1956. She later moved to Massachusetts where she met and married Paul T. Johnson. Subsequently they moved to Mclean, Virginia where Paul would work as an actuary for the Airline Pilots Association. After Paul passed away leaving Judy a young widow with three children, Judy went back to school in Northern Virginia and studied computer programming. She then secured a position with the Central Intelligent Agency and then worked for a subcontractor of the Agency for a combined ten years doing highly classified technical work in defense of the country. She married Bob Perry in 1989 and left the Washington, DC area and moved to Connecticut where she became the Director of Operations for River Run Software Group of Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1996 Judy and Bob retired and moved south to Wilmington, North Carolina built a home in Landfall and enjoyed a wonderful life in friendly Wilmington. In 2015 Bob and Judy sold their home and were among the very first residents to move into Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall where they met many new friends among the residents and staff. Judy often said that it was the best move they ever made. Judy was a gregarious and loving person. She was giving and caring. She was also honest and frank. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She was quick to make friends with anyone who would accept her offer of friendship. Whenever she learned that someone had a problem she was quick to sincerely ask, "How can I help?" She was very active in the social life of Carolina Bay, always lending her assistance. Judy was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church since 1996. She was a Eucharistic minister and a Camillus minister. For many years Judy and her husband provided Pre-Cana marriage preparation, and they also participated as teachers in the RCIA program. She and her husband Bob provided a Catholic communion service to residents of Bradley Creek every Sunday and also brought communion to those who were too ill to leave their rooms. Judy truly blessed many lives with her loving ways and she will be missed by more people than we can count. Friends became family with Judy. Her friendships stretched back over all her years to her childhood. She was a gift to many people. Judy's family would like to thank all her many friends, especially those at Carolina Bay and the staff, for their love and prayers over the last month during her illness. They meant so much to her. Lower Cape Fear LifeCare was truly a heavenly gift in keeping her comfortable and as pain-free as possible these last three weeks. A memorial mass will be held 11:00am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2020