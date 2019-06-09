|
JUDY RANKIN Judy Ann Rankin _ nee Backman _ died suddenly from congestive heart failure on June 2 at her home in Wilmington, N.C. Born Dec. 16, 1955, she was 63. She led an extraordinary life. Judy was a labor and delivery nurse at the Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, D.C., at Inova Fairfax Hospital, and at New Hanover Regional General Hospital in Wilmington, N.C. A native of Seattle, Wash., she held a B.S. in nursing from the University of Washington and did graduate work at Georgetown University. Born with a hole in her heart, it was repaired at the Mayo Clinic when she was three years old. She lived a very athletic life well into middle age _ skiing on snow and water, swimming master-class competitions, jogging, tennis and boating. She spoke Swedish in tribute to her family heritage, and French, inspired by a sophomore-year semester in France. She possessed a captivating character. She had a great sense of humor and was a witty tease. She loved to laugh. She was the beautiful blond girl-next-door with a hypnotizing mega-watt smile. She was warm, unpretentious, engaging and vivacious. She also had grit beneath her sweet charm. Congestive heart failure plagued her 16 years. Open-heart surgery to replace her aortic valve in 2009 led to a disabling stroke. She fought it with determined exercise to the end, and was largely independent. Perhaps her strongest characteristic was her relentless upbeat optimism, even in the face of huge setbacks. Her resilience and perseverance inspired everyone who knew her. She had no self-pity in her. Her first marriage to Erik Stromberg, who was executive director of the N.C. Ports Authority here in Wilmington from 1995 until 2004, ended in divorce. Her second marriage, to Robert A. Rankin, a now-retired Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist with Knight-Ridder Newspapers, was in its 15th year at her death. Survivors include her husband Robert, of Wilmington, N.C.; her brother Mark Backman, of Anacortes, Wash.; and three children by her first marriage: Karl Stromberg of Raleigh, N.C., Anna Stromberg Grinstead of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Viktor Stromberg of Laramie, Wyo. The family will hold private interment services at a family memorial site outside Seattle; arrangements are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are requested for Planned Parenthood or the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019