JULIA STYRON ASHBURN SPENCER Julia Styron Ashburn Spencer, 78, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Fredrick Marion Ashburn and Elsie Doyle Styron Ashburn, September 19, 1940, in Wilmington. She wed Carey Wayne Spencer, Sr. on November 20, 1955, in Conway, South Carolina. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Carey Wayne Spencer, Jr. and wife Susan, David Ronald Spencer, and Sharon Carlson all of Southport, Grandchildren Carey Wayne Spencer, III and wife Monica of Mobile, Alabama, Erin Ashburn of Greensboro, North Carolina, Joshua David Spencer of Denver, Colorado, and Brad Raymond Carlson, Jr. of Southport, and Great Granddaughter Emma Spencer of Birmingham, Alabama. Julia spent her life giving, as a wife to a United States Army service man. She toured with her husband and children all over the world, working for the US Government GS Services, Government VIP Services. and Military Officer's Clubs. Her life as a mother was constant involvement in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Known for her cooking and love of people, she never met a stranger who did not soon become a friend., and she was quick to volunteer to help others. Anyone that was blessed to have known her knows the love, care, compassion and warmth she shared. "Mom" Julia touched so many people's lives and was a second mother figure to many. Final services are pending, but a family visitation is planned for September 19, 2019, on what would have been her 79th birthday at the SpringHill Suites, Wilmington Mayfair, 1014 Ashes Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405, from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Spencer Family, Post Office Box 10873, Southport, NC 28461.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 17, 2019