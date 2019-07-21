|
JULIAN EVERETT LANIER Julian Everett Lanier died at 87 on June 17, 2019 in Irving, TX but never knew he left his beloved Wilmington. He was born September 25, 1931 in Southport, NC to the late Mildred and Homer Lanier and grew up on Wrightsville Ave. when his family moved to Wilmington. He graduated from New Hanover HS in 1949 and went to Wilmington College for a year. Graduating from NC State in 1953, he worked briefly in GA at Lockheed on the C-130, predicting it would be obsolete when built. Julian married his high school sweetheart Joan Pullen in 1954. After two years of Air Force service, he spent most of his career with Gulf Oil. He and Joan lived in eight states before returning to Wilmington, buying what's now known as the Humphreys-Cooper House. They sold antiques and he worked for Sprague Energy. Joan died in 1991. He married his widowed childhood sweetheart from Winter Park School, Mary Morrison Stanland Vail, in 1993. Now of Raleigh, she survives him. Julian was a lifelong Presbyterian, loved animals and never passed a yard sale. Many cats and dogs who predeceased him gave him special joy. He was predeceased by his siblings with whom he shared love and laughter: Allen Lanier of Jacksonville, FL; Jane Lanier of Wilmington; and Larry Lanier of Lenoir, NC. He is survived by daughter Julie Bloss and her husband Paul of Coppell, TX; grandson Brian Bloss and wife Rachel of Grapevine, TX; sister-in-law Kay Lanier of Lenoir; and nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving are stepchildren Robert "the Jewel" Vail and his wife Ellen of Raleigh; Karen Smith and her husband William "the car dealer" of Greenville, NC; Beth Vail-Orlowski and her husband Mike Orlowski of Aiken, SC; and their children and grandchildren. Paul and Julie thank the staff of MacArthur Hills in Irving, TX and the Vitas Hospice nurses for their loving care of Julian. A brief graveside service, casual dress, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery with the Rev. Robb Lapp of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating. Julian's favorite charities were St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and the New Hanover County Humane Society.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019