JULIE A. STONE Julie A. Stone, MSW, LCSW, born February 11, 1955 passed into eternal love and light on September 9, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her mum Jane Architzel of Richmond VA, her wife Betsy Kahn of the home, sister Debbie Hobbs (Steve) of Lower Earley, Reading England, brother John Architzel (Shelley) of Richmond VA, sister Becky Cutler (Jim) of Glastonbury CT, daughter Meghan Kennedy of Pittsburgh PA, son Ryan Kennedy (Crystal) of Shawnee, KS, Dylan Stone (Allie) of Durham NC, Zach Stone (Marissa) of Portland OR and Dominic Stone of Hilo Hawaii. Julie's nieces and nephews include James Hobbs, Katie Hobbs, Chelsi Architzel, Luke Architzel, Chris Cutler and Olivia Cutler. The apples of her eyes were her grandchildren, Scarlett J Hancock, Conner Kennedy and Danielle Kennedy. There are hundreds of extended family members, friends, colleagues, clients and neighbors who mourn her loss, not to mention her dear Birdie and Sally the cat. Julie was born in Malta and lived with her parents in England until moving to Alexandria VA at the age of 8. A proud graduate of TC Williams High School (she remembered the Titans), Julie held a wide assortment of jobs as a young woman both in the US and UK before marrying and having Meghan & Ryan. No stranger to work, she did whatever necessary to make ends meet to provide for herself and her two small children. Later, after marrying again and birthing, then raising the three Stone brothers as well as moving to Wilmington, she enrolled in Cape Fear Community College, graduating from UNCW; her formal education culminated with a Master's Degree in Social Work from Smith College in 2003, all while being a momma bear. For 15 years Julie worked as a family preservationist with the Methodist Home for Children, providing critical guidance to families at risk of losing custody of their children due to abuse or neglect. She also went into private practice as a mental health therapist and saw clients until her abrupt illness in late August. Julie spent years on her spiritual journey, reading, journaling, meditating, believing in miracles, always working on her inner self and willing to share her passion for living a great story with others. She had a passion for music and for documenting life's moments as the family photo historian. The quintessential empath, Julie excelled as a therapist. She was a warrior, too. The paths she chose for herself weren't always the easiest but she didn't back away from a challenge. Moving in with Betsy in 2003 when the Stone brothers were 13, 11 and 9 is a prime example of her ability to create balance and security in a nurturing home. She was authentic, warm and engaging with a fantastic sense of humor. She was almost very brilliant, being two points shy of Mensa membership much to her chagrin. Julie's legacy lives on in her loving beautiful children and grandchildren. Her idea of a great vacation was visiting all of the above and she passionately looked forward to retirement to do so on a regular basis. If you would like to honor Julie's memory with a contribution, we can make a couple of worthy suggestions: the Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh NC or Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington. You can also honor Julie's memory by living an authentic life and being kind - something she strived to do every day. There are no immediate services planned at this time; the family will hold a celebration of Julie's beautiful life later in the year. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 12, 2019