Julie Wendy Murray

Julie Wendy Murray Obituary
JULIE WENDY MURRAY Born November 16th, 1960 and departed this life on February 7th, 2019. Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents John D. Murray and Betsy J. Bender Murray; parents Glenn D. Murray and Julia B. Murray; one cousin Howell Murray; and one Uncle Billy s. Murray. Julie Leaves behind to cherish her memory Mr. David G. Rankin of Watha; three aunt's, Iris F. Shaw, Sybil K. Burgess, and Diane Murray; One uncle Henry L. Strickland; Step Mother Vicky Murray; Three cousins, Billy S. Murray Jr, Bille faye, Craig L. Strickland. With Julie being one of the last patriarchs of the old Murrayville, NC, it comes with great sadness to announce her passing. Her love of the old equestrian lifestyle at the Murrayville Barn will remembered, and missed by all who knew her. At this time no services are scheduled. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019
