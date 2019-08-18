|
JULIUS FRANK STEED, JR. Julius Frank Steed, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning August 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Frank was born in Siler City, NC to the late Julius Frank Steed, Sr. and Laura Melene Steed on November 1, 1930. They moved to Warsaw in 1932 where J. Frank, Sr. operated Steed's café on North Front Street. Frank was the last surviving of five siblings, the late Peggy Lang of California, Katherine Leonard of Fayetteville, John Steed of New York, and Gertrude Marshburn of Clinton who predeceased him. Frank graduated from Warsaw High School in 1948 and went on to marry Helen Sutton in 1954, that year they began Steed's Tire Service. When Frank got the desire to go in the tire business, he wanted to specialize in retreading so he began studying. Frank was a natural at business and Steed's Tire Service became a success. Frank soon moved from his first tire shop on the corner of North Front Street and Chelly Street to his new building on Hwy 117. After 44 years in business, Frank and Helen retired in 1998. Frank had such a passion for Steed's Tire Service and the many people he met and served. Frank has a long record of service: he served in the National Guard, Frank was a member of the Warsaw Fire Department an excess of 30 years and acted as chief for 25 of those years, he served as a Warsaw town commissioner and Mayor pro tem for 13 years, and he was a Warsaw Jaycee president. Frank also served on the board at Branch Banking & Trust until age 75. Frank loved Warsaw Baptist Church. He would say, "My church and my God have been the cornerstone of my life". He was baptized in a revival service at Warsaw Baptist Church at age 11. He taught Sunday school to 6 year olds when he was a 22 year old. Frank became a deacon for the first time in 1955 and went on to become the chairman of the board of deacons at age 27. Since his start, he held many leadership positions within the church. Frank was committed to the betterment of his community. He was also involved in the Warsaw Veteran's Day parade. Frank enjoyed his involvement in each of these to the fullest. He has been so blessed over the past several years when, in his time of need, many of the Warsaw Volunteer Fireman have shown up at his home to see if they could assist with any medical needs. They have stood by him in so many moments of need. Being a fireman has truly blessed him with a large community of care and compassion. In Frank's early years he had a hobby of taking and developing pictures. He also took up woodworking and enjoyed making decorative shelves, benches, and folk art. After retirement, he was very content to work on landscaping his yard. He had a love of plants and especially loved bougainvillea, red roses, and dogwoods. Frank and Helen were blessed to be able to travel over the years with her sister Rita and Gerald Quinn along with several couples. They would load up in Gerald's bus and travel all over the United States and Canada. Franks greatest love of all was his wife Helen and their family. Nothing delighted him more than their presence and the sound of their voices and laughter. Frank is survived by the love of his life, Helen Sutton Steed; son, Frankie Steed and girlfriend Beth; daughter, Laura Steed Jones and husband Jay; granddaughter, Ashley Matthews, great grandson Gabriele Matthews; grandson, Jayme Jones and wife Ashley; great granddaughters, Arly Ana Jones, Aerilyn Belle Jones; granddaughter, Christa J. Burgette and husband David; great grandson, Brody Burgette; grandson Steed Jones and fiancé' Hayley. And a special daughter Tatiana Albuquerque their foreign exchange student from Brazil. The Steed family is forever grateful to Ruby Sanderson, Connie Arnette, Kendall Boose, Patricia Mathis, and Shirley Whitehead for the love and compassion shown as they cared for our Dad. Services will be held on Sunday, August 18 at Warsaw Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:45 and the funeral will begin at 2:00. Interment will follow at Devotional Gardens. Flowers are welcome or donations to either Warsaw Fire Department, PO Box 483, Warsaw, NC 28398, or Warsaw Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 18, 2019