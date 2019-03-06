|
|
JUNE BYRNES Margaret June Lovely Byrnes, 91 of Wilmington, NC passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Her heart and our hearts are forever together. She was born in New York City, NY on June 28, 1927, the daughter of Margaret B. and Thomas J. Lovely. June was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John "Jack" C. Byrnes, III and her brothers Thomas D. Lovely and John B. Lovely. Surviving are her children, John C. Byrnes, IV, Nancy J. Byrnes and Barbara B. Hoenig and husband Mark, and her grandchildren Christopher J. Hoenig and wife Rachel, and Brian B. Hoenig and wife Kristin. June received her bachelor's degree from Adelphi University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and married her college sweetheart Jack. June and Jack loved sailing, dancing and traveling together. She enjoyed wonderful years raising her children and loved spending time with her grandsons. She was a devout and faithful member of the Wilmington Roman Catholic community. She was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow recipient. June was an emeritus member of the Cape Fear Garden Club and was past president of The Thursday Morning Music Club of Wilmington from 1979-1981. She was an avid tennis fan and player. June loved playing bridge with her friends at the Cape Fear Country Club of Wilmington, the Surf Club and Carolina Yacht Club of Wrightsville Beach. A Funeral Mass will be held 12:30 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cape Fear Garden Club - Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 4751 Wilmington, NC 28406 or Rotary Club of Downtown Wilmington Foundation, PO Box 1194, Wilmington, NC 28402 or . Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019