JUNE GRAHAM June Graham, age 80, of Wilmington, NC died Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Wilmington, NC. Born June 22, 1940 in New Hanover County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Maggie Harrell Neville and the widow of Dallie H. Graham. She is survived by one son: Thomas Richard Graham and his wife Jennifer of Lee Summit, MO; two sisters: Joyce Keeler of Pensacola, FL and Eleanor Helms of North Carolina; and two grandsons: Jonathan Graham and Brian Graham. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son: Jackie Graham; and three sisters: Ethel Godsey, Dorothy Kerr and Mary Murphy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Inman Ward Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Graham Cemetery, Loris, SC. Rev. Chris Wroten will be officiating. A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home and Crematory.