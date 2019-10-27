Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
For more information about
June Thomsen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Thomsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Patricia Thomsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Patricia Thomsen Obituary
JUNE PATRICIA THOMSEN June Patricia Burger Thomsen, 87, of Hampstead, known as "GG" to her family, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. GG was born January 7, 1932 in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late John and Lillian Burger. Her husband, Charles Thomsen, and three siblings, John, Betty, and Sally, preceded her in death. GG was a fun loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend. She is survived by two daughters, Terri Woods (Roger) of Missouri, and Cindy Leontieff of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, Brian Radko, Janele Leontieff Frymier (Tommy), Corinne Leontieff (Brandon), and Ryan Leontieff (Charleston); and three great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Sean, and Wyatt. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel with Pastor Steve Spearing officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. until the service hour. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now