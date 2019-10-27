|
JUNE PATRICIA THOMSEN June Patricia Burger Thomsen, 87, of Hampstead, known as "GG" to her family, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. GG was born January 7, 1932 in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late John and Lillian Burger. Her husband, Charles Thomsen, and three siblings, John, Betty, and Sally, preceded her in death. GG was a fun loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend. She is survived by two daughters, Terri Woods (Roger) of Missouri, and Cindy Leontieff of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, Brian Radko, Janele Leontieff Frymier (Tommy), Corinne Leontieff (Brandon), and Ryan Leontieff (Charleston); and three great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Sean, and Wyatt. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel with Pastor Steve Spearing officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. until the service hour. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019