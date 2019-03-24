|
|
JUNE WILLIAMS MCDONALD June Williams McDonald of Wilmington, NC died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born at Tupper Lake, New York. She earned her B.S. degree at Syracuse University, applied for a commission and completed her dietetic internship at Brooke General Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. In the course of her service, she completed the requirements for a Masters Degree from the U. S. Army - Baylor University Graduate Program in Healthcare Administration. She then became the second dietitian in the Army to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. During the next few years Col. McDonald received assignments of increasing responsibility and received a wide variety of experiences. Her last few years in the Army included assignment as Chief, Dietetic Section, Office of the Surgeon General (OTSG); Chief, Army Medical Specialist Corps, OTSG; and Deputy Superintendent, Academy of Health Sciences, U. S. Army, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. Upon her retirement Col. McDonald received the Distinguished Service Medal Previous awards and decorations included the Legion of Merit, the Army Commendation medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Col. McDonald's research for her Ph.D. resulted in the publication of "A Management Evaluation Program for Dietary Departments" published in the Journal of American Dietetic Association. Her name appears in Who's Who in America, Who's Who of American Women and Who's Who in Government. Upon her retirement, June and her husband Neil enjoyed living in Wilmington, NC where they enjoyed a wide variety of activities. She was a member of The Cape Fear Country Club, The Carolina Yacht Club, The Cape Fear Garden Club and the Thursday Morning Music Club. June also enjoyed playing golf and daily walks with her dog. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Neil Jarvis McDonald, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Nieces, June Meres and Gail Halada survive her. She is also survived by her loving caretakers, Betty Baldwin-Bey, Demesa Bordeaux, Damera Hand, Felicia Davis, Kayla Bordeaux, Shelia Carr, Cyretta Page, Kia Dark, and Thomas Bey. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Condolences may be shard with the familyl at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019