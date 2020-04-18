|
JURLINE "JERRI" MUNDY DEAVER Jurline "Jerri" Mundy Deaver went to her eternal home with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2020. She was born August 28, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Mamie Allen Mundy, in Isabella, TN. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in Blue Ridge, GA in 1954. She went to work as a secretary in Atlanta, where she lived in the Churches Home for Girls. On a blind double date arranged by her friend Merle, she met a handsome young welder from Bladen County, NC named Ervin Deaver. After the date, Merle asked Jerri if she was interested in Ervin, because if she wasn't, Merle definitely was. Well, Merle was out of luck, because Jerri and Ervin were meant for each other. They were married on February 3, 1956, and for 64 years, Jerri lovingly devoted herself to Ervin's happiness.While living in Marietta, GA, the young couple were blessed with two daughters, Denise and Diane. Ervin's employment with the new GE plant brought the family to Wilmington in 1968.Jerri was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother who made a happy home for her family. She was an excellent cook who baked a delicious cake each week. She kept a spotless, well organized house. On Friday mornings, after getting her hair done at 7 a.m., she would shop for bargains. Nobody could find better deals on nice things than Jerri, who loved to show her daughters her purchases and ask, "How much do you think I paid for this?" Jerri enjoyed being a homemaker, often humming happily as she went about her work.Jerri showered her family with love, and enjoyed playing with her granddaughters, Rebecca and Alex. She had a green thumb, and her back porch was filled with beautiful house plants. Jerri was a faithful member of Sunset Park Baptist Church for 52 years. She taught third and fourth graders in Sunday School. After her daughters were grown, Jerri worked for a time as a sales clerk at two children's clothing stores, The Mini Shop, and Tiny World.Left to cherish Jerri's memory are her husband, Ervin, daughters Denise Holden (Jay) and Diane Francis (Scott), and granddaughters Rebecca Holden and Alexandria Francis. Also surviving are her sisters Jean McClure, Sue Thompson and Joyce Dunn, and her brother Lou Mundy (Carolyn); her sisters-in-law Sally Mundy, Mazelle Deaver, Virginia Deaver, Gracie Taylor (Charles), and Dorothy Barnes (Harvey); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jerri was predeceased by her brothers Frank Mundy and Delmas Mundy, sisters-in-law Bell Cain and Bettie Alford, and brothers-in-law Jack McClure, Ethell Deaver, Ernest Deaver, Norris Deaver, and Graham Deaver.Jerri's family is deeply grateful to the caregivers who provided such loving care for her over the past several years during her battle with Alzheimer's. A special thanks to Deanna Gazaway, Sandie Gorst, Ruby Baughman, Serenity Lambe, Tonya Boulware, Linda Els, Charlene Burbee, and Lauren Hopper. Also thanks to Anne Rostan for her help during the time that Home Instead provided care.Due to the coronavirus, there will be a graveside service led by the Reverend Chris Wroten for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sunset Park Baptist Church, 231 Central Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28401; to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401; or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ().Memories and condolences to the family may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2020