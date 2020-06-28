Karen Parker Steiner
KAREN PARKER STEINER Karen Parker Steiner was born on July 25, 1960, in Wilmington, NC to Charlotte Jones Parker and James Ray Parker. Karen passed away in Fredericksburg, VA on June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Kurt Eric Steiner, sister Lisa Parker Galphin and Mother Charlotte Jones Parker. She was raised in Wilmington and graduated from New Hanover High School. She moved about with her Coastie Bear to Key West, FL, Boca Raton, FL, Governors Island, NY, Key West again, and finally Fredericksburg, VA her last home prior to her now forever home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She has attended Temple Baptist church for 15 years where she always had an encouraging word or scripture, listening ear, or loving hug. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross. A celebration of life is to be determined and a private spreading of ashes in her memory. Condolences may be to her mother, Charlotte Parker, 3501 Winston Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28403 or by visiting www.wilmingtoncares.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
