KATHARINE HOWE KEENAN Known far and wide for her sweet spirit, generous warmth and smile, and an ever- present twinkle in her eye, Katharine Keenan left to be with her heavenly Father in the early hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. After a valiant 3-year fight, her health took an unexpected and sudden decline. As she wished she rested comfortably at home with her family by her side. A cherished wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frederick Keenan; her daughters, Whitney Howe Keenan of New York, NY and Emily Keenan Manning and husband Curtis and their three children, Katharine, Beatrice and Wylie of Boulder, CO. Kath's friends and family would undoubtedly say that one of her greatest delights was being a doting "Granny" to her three grandchildren. Katharine was born on September 24, 1946 in Providence, RI to Meredith and James Barnard French. Reared off the coast of Rhode Island in the town of Bristol, she was taught how to sail at a very young age and delighted in setting out on Narragansett Bay with her father. Childhood days were spent outdoors, exploring and combing the shoreline for shells and sea glass. When not on the water Kath spent time cooking in the kitchen alongside her mother and beloved "Gran". These two most important women in her life helped guide Kath through life's journey while helping her master the art of hospitality. And she would forever be known for her warmth and talent as an exemplary hostess. Kath attended high school in Providence at The Lincoln School where she enjoyed playing lacrosse and developing a special circle of friends. She made her debut in 1963 shortly before meeting her would-be husband, Rick, at a fraternity party at Brown University, where a nervous Rick served Kath a cup of punch—neither one ever suspecting that theirs would lead to 50 years of marriage. Kath went on to Columbia University where she graduated in 1969 with Bachelor's Degree in Science as she set out to be a physical therapist, living and working in New York City while her then-fiancé navigated submarines for the US Navy. They married in December of 1969, just a few short weeks before Rick's final submarine patrol based out of Holy Lock, Scotland. Knowing that they would be apart and without any means of communication during his patrol, the new bride snuck 72 letters into Rick's duffel; one for each day he was away. As a young family, living in Darien, CT it was at St. Paul's Episcopal Church where Kath's faith in the Lord developed into how she would define herself for the rest of her life. After putting their roots down in Rick's hometown of Lake Forest, IL, Kath took great pleasure in her role as a homemaker; spending her spare time volunteering at church, going to Bible study, entertaining friends, fishing and boating, and playing as much tennis as she could. In 1994, they moved to Wilmington; happy as ever to be back in the salt air. Over the last 26 years, Kath developed lasting friendships from the places she had always drawn strength from; whether it was out on the water, at church or on the tennis courts. She even picked up Mahjong; which she looked forward to playing twice a week. Throughout her life, Kath will always be remembered as a faithful friend, dedicated wife and mother, steadfast Christian, warmhearted hostess and enthusiastic supporter to all who knew her. She saw the upside to every hurdle. And her faith shined most brilliantly in the optimism she applied to everything and everyone. The family have held a private memorial. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most grateful for any contributions to be made to Wrightsville United Methodist Church or SheROCKS - an ovarian cancer research & support group founded in Wilmington, at www.she-rocks.org. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.