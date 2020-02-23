|
KATHERINE HEATON SUMNER Katherine Heaton Sumner died on Friday, February 21st at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1966 in Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, CT. Much to the astonishment of her friends and family, she was endlessly courageous and cheerful as an adult - even after being struck by a car as a child and surviving multiple lifetime injuries. She is survived by her mother, Ann B. Robins of Wilmington, her sister, Elizabeth Sayre Sumner of Cape Cod, MA and her brother, Richard Alexander Sumner of NYC. Her positive spirit is what has sustained her and her family through the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Kidney Foundation or to your favorite animal charity.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020