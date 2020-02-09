|
KATHERINE SASFALVI STAFFORD Katherine Sasfalvi Stafford, 96, of Wilmington, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Davis Community. Born Oct. 28, 1923 at Vamospercs, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Franz Summan and Susanna Olah Sasfalvi. She was preceded in death by her husband Alston Warren Stafford Jr. in April 2008 and by her sister Gizella S. Small and husband George of Port St. Joe, Fl. Surviving are nephews George and Ken Small (wife Lisa). Also surviving are special German friends Brigitte Ziegler Krestel and Robert Ziegler, and Tom and Mimi Cunningham of Wilmington. Mrs. Stafford grew up in Hungary's wine country, emigrated to Erlangen, Germany, near the end of World War II, and met her future husband while he was stationed in Germany as a lieutenant with the United States Army Air Corps serving as a P-51 Mustang pilot. After the war, he returned to NC State, where he earned a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering in 1949. Katie and Al were married in October 1948 in Asheville. During their time in Raleigh, Katie worked at the Totville Nursery looking after children of NCSU students, many of whom were returning WW II veterans, an experience she cherished. She became a United States citizen on Nov. 19, 1952. Katie and Al moved to Riegelwood, N.C., in May 1953, then to Wilmington in the early 1970s. Both avid sailors, they were founding members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Racing Association in 1967. She and Al won the prestigious Wachovia Cup from Southport to Wrightsville Beach aboard 30-foot sloop Katalie in 1970. They were also world travelers and visited every continent, including Antarctica. A wonderful cook whose specialty was Hungarian chicken with home-made spaetzle, Katie was a passionate gardener. Her Bradley Creek Point home was featured on the 1991 Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour. She was a life member of Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church at Wrightsville Beach. Special thanks to longtime caregiver Delores Wallace of Home Instead. Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at Andrews Mortuary, Market Street Chapel, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to WHQR Public Radio, 254 N. Front St., Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020