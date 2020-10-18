1/1
Katherine Scott Bell Moore
KATHERINE SCOTT BELL MOORE Katherine Scott Bell Moore, 78, of Zebulon transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. She was born on November 30, 1941 to the late Grant Bell and Katherine Scott Weller of Wilmington, NC. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Ramos Bell and William Grant Bell. Mrs. Moore owned and operated Eastern Transportation Incorporated for over 30 years, was Mayor Pro-Temp of Wilmington, NC for 14 years. She served as the SBA spokesperson in 1991, a member of the Women's Economic Advisory Board to Governor Jim Hunt, on the Board of Directors of Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and BB& T as well as the Board of Trustees for UNC Wilmington. Mrs. Moore was featured in USA Today in 1990 as a Woman of Enterprise as well as Good Housekeeping and Enterprise Magazines. She also appeared on Good Morning America and the Sally Jessy Raphael show to discuss her business success in the trucking industry. Katherine was member of the North Carolina Motor Carrier's Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The American Association of University Women, The Links, Inc., The New Hanover County Human Relations Commission and Jack and Jill of America. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel in Louisburg, NC with Father Marcos Leon officiating. Burial followed in the Mills Family Cemetery, N. NC Hwy 581, Spring Hope. Katherine is survived by her son, Ira Braswell, IV and her daughter, Katherine L. Moore (G. Scott Mills). There will be a memorial service in Wilmington, NC for Mrs. Katherine Scott Bell Moore in 2021

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
