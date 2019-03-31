|
KATHLEEN "KATHY" CLINTON MASI Wilmington, NC - Kathleen "Kathy" Clinton Masi, 69, of Wilmington, North Carolina and formerly of New Castle, NH, wife of Carl Masi, passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, NH. Kathy was born on July 16, 1949 in Merrick, Long Island, New York, to Vincent and Muriel Cook Erwin. She was one of four daughters. She leaves her beloved husband, Carl, of nearly 30 years, after being preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald S. Clinton, in 1985. Cherished mother of two sons, Kathy is survived by Christopher G. Clinton (Sara) of Groton, MA and Ryan M. Clinton (Laura) of Naperville, IL. Step daughters Sarah Masi (Adam Skogen) of Denver and Kathrine Fleming (Scott) of Park City, UT. As an active and loving "Grammy", she leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Sean, Conor, Colleen, Jack, Liam, Caroline, Finley, Finn, Sawyer, Vivian, Clarissa, and Lilly. Siblings: Betsy Erwin Pearson (Walter) of West Cornwall, CT and Linda Erwin Barto (Michael) of West Cornwall, CT, and Patricia Erwin Kieslyis, who predeceased her. Survivors also include Carl's loving family members: Brother Edward Masi (Kristine), Sister Lorraine Masi, and Cousin Sandra Masi, as well as many close friends. Upon graduating from Wellington C. Metham High School in Belmore, NY, she attended Rosemont College, Rosemont, PA, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Industrial Psychology. Her multifaceted career included: Regional Sales Manager at Recycled Paper Products, and Sales Manager at Paychex, Thomas Cook Travel, and George Little Management. Kathy was a vibrant member of every community she lived in. She raised her sons in Hull, MA. Three years ago, Kathy and Carl moved from New Castle, NH to Wilmington, NC where Kathy continued to enjoy her love of competitive golf and tennis. Kathy was independent and undeterred. She managed her illness with unshakeable faith, grace, strength, and humor. Kathy's love of life, family, and friends imbued her laughter and her joy. This love was her greatest gift to all who had the privilege to know her. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church 1011 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC, on April 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Keane, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820. For online condolence, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 31, 2019