Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Catholic Church
Shallotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Digilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Digilio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Digilio Obituary
KATHLEEN DIGILIO Kathleen V. Digilio, 76, of Supply died Thursday November 28, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Digilio was born March 10, 1943 in New York and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Josephine Passantino Pozzoboni. She was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Kathleen was very supportive of her husband's career and always willing to go wherever his career may take them. She was also very loyal to whatever cause she supported. She was very faithful to her upbringing and traditions which included to be very proper but not demeaning to others, having respect for everyone. Kathleen always put her family first. Her husband Vince stated that "he was lucky to have known her" She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vince Digilio; two children, Dena Betz and husband Carl of West Chester, Pa., Vincent Digilio Jr. and wife Karen of Danvers, Mass., five grandchildren, Christina, Marissa, Cormack, Riley, Shea. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday December 9, 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Shallotte. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now