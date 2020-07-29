1/1
Kathleen Fitzgibbon
KATHLEEN FITZGIBBON Kathleen (Kitty) Fitzgibbon, 66, of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly, Saturday July 25, 2020. A veteran of the local stage, Kitty has worked professionally in dozens of theatre productions, appeared in several films, and had just recently wrapped up a twenty-five year career in broadcasting. Through the years, she had the pleasure of working professionally in D.C., London and New York City. She is survived by her daughter, Nana Ramos, son, Vance Smith, son-in-law, Brandon Ramos, daughter-in-law, Jessica Smith and her two grandchildren, Lucille and Gabriel Smith. She will be remembered by all for her witty sense of humor, love for the stage, and her family. The family has requested a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support the Panache Theatre at panachetheatre.com or Big Dawg Productions at bigdawgproductions.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
