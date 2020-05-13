|
|
KATHLEEN HARRIS Kathleen Grace Faircloth Harris, 91, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1929 in Dillon, SC to Bobby Faircloth Sr. and Carrie Mercer Faircloth. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Angela Mitchell Lewis, sister Elease Hewitt, and brother Bobby Faircloth Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Marvin Eugene Harris Sr. and wife Sandy, Thomas Edward Harris and wife Brenda, daughter Linda Harris Mitchell and husband Alan, grandchildren; Mark Harris, Christopher Mitchell, Tommy Harris Jr., Michael Harris, step grandson Matthew Dryden, great-grandchildren; Spencer, Cameron, Katlynn, Parker, Ryan, Gavin, Rosalynn, Abigail, Logan, Weston, sisters; Nancy Faircloth Graham and husband Curtis, Faye Faircloth Douglas and husband Glenn. Kathleen was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a sweet soul, willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Due to current circumstances the family will not be present for a visitation but visiting hours will be from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 for anyone to sign the register book and say their final goodbyes (Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd). A graveside service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 13, 2020