Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
For more information about
Kathleen Dalton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church
800 Piner Road
Wilmington , NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Dalton


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Marie Dalton Obituary
KATHLEEN MARIE DALTON On the morning of March 29th, Kathy peacefully joined our Creator. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to her parents Edgar and Hallie Dalton. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Edgar Dalton and her sister, Sylvia Ann Gibson. Kathy will be deeply missed by her children, Sherry Loney Avery, Jay Loney, Jr and Jennifer Loney Walton; grandchildren, Sommer Avery, C.J. Avery, Daniel Avery, Andrew Beilfuss, Asher Loney, Madelyn Walton and Craig Walton; her significant other, Elliot Hollingsworth; niece, Teresa Dalton Stout, and many other nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from UNCW with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She nurtured the Wilmington area for over 40 years with her loving and caring personality. Her bountiful love for her children, grandchildren, pets, friends and her patients was endless. She had a deep passion for tennis, church, music, singing, dancing and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her Chillicothe girlfriends, playing bridge with the Golden Girls, dancing with the Cape Fear Shag Club and being a devoted member of Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church. She was young at heart and fearless of death as she knew her final destination is the glorious home she longed for. Memorial service will be on Thursday, April 4th at 1:00PM. Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church 800 Piner Road Wilmington NC 28409 Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now