KATHLEEN MARIE DALTON On the morning of March 29th, Kathy peacefully joined our Creator. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to her parents Edgar and Hallie Dalton. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Edgar Dalton and her sister, Sylvia Ann Gibson. Kathy will be deeply missed by her children, Sherry Loney Avery, Jay Loney, Jr and Jennifer Loney Walton; grandchildren, Sommer Avery, C.J. Avery, Daniel Avery, Andrew Beilfuss, Asher Loney, Madelyn Walton and Craig Walton; her significant other, Elliot Hollingsworth; niece, Teresa Dalton Stout, and many other nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from UNCW with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She nurtured the Wilmington area for over 40 years with her loving and caring personality. Her bountiful love for her children, grandchildren, pets, friends and her patients was endless. She had a deep passion for tennis, church, music, singing, dancing and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her Chillicothe girlfriends, playing bridge with the Golden Girls, dancing with the Cape Fear Shag Club and being a devoted member of Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church. She was young at heart and fearless of death as she knew her final destination is the glorious home she longed for. Memorial service will be on Thursday, April 4th at 1:00PM. Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church 800 Piner Road Wilmington NC 28409 Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019